Galilel Trading 64.4% Higher This Week (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Galilel has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar. One Galilel coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galilel has a total market cap of $11,541.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00298192 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Galilel Coin Profile

GALI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. Galilel’s official website is galilel.cloud. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Galilel Coin Trading

