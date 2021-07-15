GamyFi Platform Market Cap Hits $380,302.70 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $380,302.70 and $243,216.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,507 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

