Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 21,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,250,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a market cap of $686.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.