Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,477 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.56% of Gates Industrial worth $118,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $2,919,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $5,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

GTES stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

