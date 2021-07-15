GateToken (GT) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $236.00 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00009336 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,482,410 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

