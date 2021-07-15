Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 65,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 741,389 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

