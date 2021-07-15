GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $880.70

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 880.70 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 857 ($11.20), with a volume of 351,186 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 63.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 880.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, insider David Mathew acquired 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Nick Brown acquired 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, with a total value of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15). Insiders purchased 32,576 shares of company stock valued at $27,675,576 in the last three months.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.