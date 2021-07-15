GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Hits $77,192.78

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $77,192.78 and approximately $17.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00395849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.