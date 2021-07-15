GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching €35.63 ($41.92). 185,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

