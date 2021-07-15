Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $303.06 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $303.06 million and $10.11 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00855197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 306,207,855 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

