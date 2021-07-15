Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,483. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genasys by 2,846.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

