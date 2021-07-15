General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $189.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.