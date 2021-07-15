General Electric (LON:GEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 12.94 ($0.17). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.17), with a volume of 13,937 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -28.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -8.83%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

