General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Down 76.1% in June

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GEVI remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Thursday. 57,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. General Environmental Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

