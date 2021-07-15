General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

