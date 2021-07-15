Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Purchases $200,156.40 in Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 19,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $200,156.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 7,859 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $78,904.36.

Genesis Park Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 241,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,815. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Park Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

