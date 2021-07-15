Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $2.28 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00007222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $10.11 million and $165,435.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

