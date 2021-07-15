Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,360 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TRTX opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -57.55%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

