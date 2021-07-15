Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 141,267 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 306.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Oasis Petroleum worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $12,549,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,596,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.54. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

