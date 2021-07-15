Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,123 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of BrightView worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BrightView by 177.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 85,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 10.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 107,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.