Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 516,133 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of VBI Vaccines worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $754.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.02. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

