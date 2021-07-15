Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Mesa Air Group worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

