Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of SMART Global worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock worth $253,189,172. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

