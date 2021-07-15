Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of American Public Education worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Public Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

