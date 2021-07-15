Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ETH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

