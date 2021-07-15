Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Franklin Street Properties worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

