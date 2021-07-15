Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Midland States Bancorp worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

