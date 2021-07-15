Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Utz Brands worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,915,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

UTZ opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

