Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,395 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of CRA International worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $611.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.