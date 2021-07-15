Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,268 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

