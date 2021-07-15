Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,076 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Sterling Construction worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

