Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,819 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of ChannelAdvisor worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.