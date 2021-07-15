Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,974 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of TriState Capital worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TSC opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.