Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Intersect ENT worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 263,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

