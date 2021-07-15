Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Vectrus worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.