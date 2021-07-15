George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.26

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and traded as high as $96.50. George Weston shares last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 1,605 shares.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.