Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

