Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Getlink alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.