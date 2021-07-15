Giant (GIC) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Giant has a market capitalization of $18,203.00 and $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00025008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

