Giant Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Giant has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market cap of $18,279.51 and $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025542 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003101 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

