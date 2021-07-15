Gino Dellomo Sells 317,052 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

