Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GJNSY. HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$24.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

