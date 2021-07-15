Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.