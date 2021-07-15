Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Gladstone Capital stock remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 106,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

