Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 113,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,487. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

