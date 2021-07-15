Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

