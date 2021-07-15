Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $55,985.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

