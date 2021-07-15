Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Trading Down 0.1%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 2,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

About Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

