GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Up 0.3%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,655 ($21.62). Approximately 1,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,589.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.44.

In other GlobalData news, insider Peter Harkness sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.45), for a total value of £234,750 ($306,702.38).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

