Globe Life (GL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.77. 280,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

